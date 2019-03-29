Trump Falsely Claimed A Migrant Father "Admitted Blame" After His 7-Year-Old Daughter Died In Border Patrol Custody

Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month.

President Donald Trump falsely claimed Friday a migrant father "admitted blame" for the death of his 7-year-old daughter who died while in Border Patrol custody, accusing the father of giving the young girl "no water for a long period of time."

Two immigrant children have died while in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection's El Paso sector since December, raising questions as to how the agency and the Trump administration has handled the surge of families seeking asylum at the border.

"I think it's been very well stated that we've done a fantastic job," Trump said Friday from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The president then repeated a claim that the 7-year-old Jakelin Caal had not eaten or had water for several days, despite the 29-year-old father and his attorneys have repeatedly denied the claim.

"One of the children, the father, gave the child no water for a long period of time — he actually admitted blame," Trump told reporters.



Attorney's for Jakelin Caal's family have questioned CBP's narrative of events, and said that Border Patrol agents failed to give the Guatemalan girl and her father water for eight hours after being taken into custody.

The family has claimed CBP failed to contact medical personnel when the girl was determined to be sick on the morning of Dec. 7. Instead, the girl was put on a bus with 163 other immigrants headed to the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station about 90 minutes away.