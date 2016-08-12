ISIS Leader In Afghanistan And Pakistan Killed In Drone Strike, US Says

The death of Hafiz Sayed Khan could deal a serious blow to ISIS in the region, which has been increasingly clashing with Afghan forces.

The head of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan and Pakistan was killed last month in a US drone strike, the Department of Defense said Friday.



Hafiz Sayed Khan was killed in a targeted drone strike on July 26 in Afghanistan's Nangharhar Province, according to a statement.

Afghan forces have been carrying out several operations against ISIS in the area, hoping to stamp out their control in parts of the country.



Khan's death would deal a significant blow to ISIS in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where the terrorist group has been trying to expand their reach.