Iran Fired More Than A Dozen Missiles At Two Major US Military Bases In Iraq

Andrew Harnik / AP Members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were visiting at Al Asad air base in Iraq on Dec. 26, 2018.

Iran on Wednesday fired ballistic missiles at two Iraq military bases that house US troops in retaliation for an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general days earlier. The attack came on same day the remains of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US-led airstrike early Friday, were returned to his hometown for burial.

“The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly said in a statement on a Telegram channel. In fact, Iranian officials said the missile launches began at 1:20 a.m., around the same time Suleimani was killed near the airport in Baghdad. The Pentagon confirmed the attack, saying more than a dozen ballistic missiles were aimed at US and coalition forces at two military bases in the region: Al Asad and Irbil. There were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries or deaths as officials continued to assess the damage.

Nasser Nasser / AP An aerial view of the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts US forces, following a series of attacks.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement. "We are working on initial battle damage assessments." President Trump tweeted Tuesday night that while damage assessments were still taking place, "So far, so good!"

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.

Iran's state television reported that the missiles had been launched in revenge for the killing of the top Iranian general, whose death prompted a massive funeral procession in the streets of Tehran.

Iran's foreign minister tweeted that his country "took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched." "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Javad Zarif added. The Associated Press reported the operation was named "Martyr Soleimani" by Iran's government.

In Washington, DC, the White House said President Trump was aware of the reports. "We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq," White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. "The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team." The attack is the latest escalation of aggressive acts between the two countries and came just hours after Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said the US was “not seeking a war with Iran."

The United States does not seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary. Afghan President @ashrafghani and Pakistani General Bajwa both offered sound counsel and advice in calls today.

“But we are prepared to finish one,” Esper said during a news conference Tuesday. “We are seeking a diplomatic solution. But first this will require Iran to de-escalate. It will require the regime to come to the table with the goal of preventing further bloodshed.”

After the attack on the airbase, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned the US and regional allies not to retaliate, the AP reported. "We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," the Guard said. Esper said commanders on the ground had been told to "prepare for any contingencies," and that the military had "increased our force protection postures across the region." Pentagon officials said personnel had already been on high alert due to increased tensions in the region and Iran's warning of retaliation. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region," Hoffman said. On Sunday, the US-led coalition fighting ISIS announced it had put its fight against the terror group on hold as tensions mounted and the possibility of an attack from Iran increased. The killing of Soleimani on Iraqi soil also prompted the Iraqi parliament to approve a resolution to remove the presence of US troops in Iraq. US officials downplayed the outrage from Iraqi officials, where thousands of US troops remain, and claimed the US continued to have support from allies and partners in the region. Shortly after the attack, Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Miller were reportedly seen arriving at the White House. Vice President Mike Pence, at Trump's direction, had also been calling congressional leaders about the attack, Katie Waldman.