An Instagram Influencer Was Found Dead On The Side Of A Road In Texas

The body of a woman found on the side of a road in Houston was identified as local Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey on Monday.

Police, who identified the 26-year-old by her full name, Alexis Leigh Robinault, said the body was found Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of Red Haw Lane.

Sharkey had 25,000 followers on Instagram and reportedly worked with Monat, a hair and skincare company.

Police said Sharkey's body had no visible wounds and that the cause of death is still pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. However, her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, told ABC13 she suspects foul play.

"I do believe she was murdered," she said. "From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down."

In a Facebook post, she also thanked the public for their support and added, "Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!!"