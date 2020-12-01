 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

An Instagram Influencer Was Found Dead On The Side Of A Road In Texas

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

An Instagram Influencer Was Found Dead On The Side Of A Road In Texas

Alexis Sharkey's body was found Saturday morning with no visible injuries, police said.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 30, 2020, at 7:11 p.m. ET

The body of a woman found on the side of a road in Houston was identified as local Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey on Monday.

Police, who identified the 26-year-old by her full name, Alexis Leigh Robinault, said the body was found Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of Red Haw Lane.

Sharkey had 25,000 followers on Instagram and reportedly worked with Monat, a hair and skincare company.

Police said Sharkey's body had no visible wounds and that the cause of death is still pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. However, her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, told ABC13 she suspects foul play.

"I do believe she was murdered," she said. "From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down."

In a Facebook post, she also thanked the public for their support and added, "Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!!"

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: stacey.robinault

Robinault did not immediately respond to requests for comment but told ABC13 her daughter went missing Friday. She learned about her disappearance the next day after her daughter's husband, Tom Sharkey, called to say he hadn't heard from her since Friday.

On Sunday, he posted pictures of the couple on Facebook, writing in one caption, "My world! My everything! I'm so lost right now! My one and only."

He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A GoFundMe memorial account for funeral and travel fees has raised more than $10,000 as of Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department's homicide division at (713) 308-3600.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT