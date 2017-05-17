Infowars' Alex Jones Admits Stories About Chobani And Foreign Workers Are False

The right-wing conspiracy theorist publicly apologized to the Greek yogurt company and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and creator of Infowars, Alex Jones, has apologized to the Greek yogurt company Chobani and the entire city of Twin Falls, Idaho, for a set of fake stories trying to link the company with an unrelated sexual assault involving refugee children.

In a video published April 11, 2017, Infowars reporters David Knight and Lee Ann Mcadoo tried to connect Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya's support for hiring refugees to the assault of the 5-year-old girl by three refugee boys.

The show, which has repeatedly published false and conspiracy-laden stories, also accused the company of being responsible for a rise in tuberculosis in the city.

On Wednesday, Jones released a statement on his radio show and YouTube channel apologizing to the company and city for the stories, about three weeks after the yogurt company sued him.