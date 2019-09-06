Doctors Say This Woman With A Rare Disorder Who Is Being Treated In The US Will Die If She Is Deported

Maria Isabel Bueso was diagnosed with a rare and debilitating genetic disease in Guatemala when, at 7 years old, she was invited to the US to take part in a clinical test.

Not only have the weekly, six-hour treatments at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland kept her alive, but doctors say Bueso, now 24, helped play a role in making the clinical test a success, helping extend the lives of patients like her.

Now she and her mother fear they could be deported and lose access to the treatment, leading to her death.

"There's no Plan B," Maria Isabel's mother, Karla Bueso, said, noting that the treatment is not available in Guatemala. "I can't even think of the possibility that this isn't fixed. We're talking about someone who needs this treatment to live."

Maria Isabel Bueso has lived in the US for the past 16 years under a medical deferral for removal, but in August, she and other patients were told the program was ending and that they had 33 days to leave the country.

Her case caught national attention and, after the New York Times highlighted her case, the Trump administration announced it would reconsider its decision.

But the Buesos have still received no direction from immigration officials, are unclear if they will be allowed to stay past the deadline, and worry that patients like Maria Isabel could still be forced out of the country by an immigration policy that has focused on tightening restrictions for both documented and undocumented immigrants.

"I always feel that this is not political, it's an ethical issue," Karla Bueso told BuzzFeed News.

So while their immigration status remains in limbo, Maria Isabel and Karla have decided to draw attention to patients whose residency status remains under threat by the Trump administration.

On Friday, the mother and daughter took part in a protest outside UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. Organized by the California Nurses Association, a union representing more than 100,000 registered nurses in the state, the rally was meant to draw attention to Buesos others whose health is threatened by the possibility of deportation.

"This is a horrifying example of cruelty," Wendy Bloom, a registered nurse at the children's hospital who has helped with Bueso's treatment for the past 13 years. "It's horrifying and, as a nurse, you understand the stress of having to go through this and deal with a sick child."



For some nurses, including those who have known Maria Isabel during her treatment, the issue has become personal.

"We always have to be in a fight to get people care, and it's wrong," Bloom said. "There's a lack of compassion right now."