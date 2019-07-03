These Are Drawings Made By Children Who Had Just Been Released From CBP Custody

Immigrant children who were taken into custody in Texas have drawn pictures of themselves with sad faces being detained inside cages belonging to US immigration officials.

Released by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Wednesday, the grim drawings were made by young children who had been recently released from US Customs and Border Protection custody when asked to depict the conditions they were held in for days.

The drawings are a sombre reminder of the shocking, dirty, and overcrowded conditions that children and other immigrants have been found to have been held in while in US custody in recent weeks.

In one of the drawings, children sleep on the floor with what are assumingely mylar blankets while a guard looks on. In another, two toilets can be seen in the cell where the children are kept. In all three drawings, vertical and horizontal lines depicting the cells dominate most of the canvas.

"I describe them almost like dog cages," Dr. Sara Goza, incoming president for the AAP told CBS News. Goza visited several CBP facilities last Wednesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics told BuzzFeed News. The drawings given to Goza and a staff member with AAP from a mental health clinician who specializes in Latino child trauma.

The drawings were made at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, where immigrants and asylum seekers go after first being released from CBP custody. It is often the first chance adults and children have to get a shower, clean clothes, and a hot meal, according to the AAP.