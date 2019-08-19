A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged Monday with threatening to attack an abortion clinic, publishing the ominous post on iFunny, a meme-sharing site that has become an online hub of far-right extremism.

Farhan Sheikh allegedly threatened to target doctors, patients, and visitors in his post. He is the second user on iFunny to be arrested in less than a week for allegedly making violent remarks on the site.

"I will proceed to slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor i see in the area and I will not back down," Sheikh, who reportedly went by the username "awarded," posted on the site, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. "Consider this a warning for anyone visiting."



FBI agents learned about the posts on Aug. 13, the same day that 18-year-old Justin Olsen from Ohio was charged with writing threats on the site, specifically against federal agents.

According to court documents, Sheikh referenced the arrest of Olsen, who went by "ArmyOfChrist" on the site and was found in his father's home with 15 rifles, 10 pistols, and about 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

It's not clear how the posts first came to the FBI's attention, but agents and analysts found multiple threats and posts assuring readers the profile was not a joke or a parody account.



"I am done with my state and thier bullshit abortion laws and allowing innocrnt kids to be slaughtered for the so called 'womans right' bullshit," the post read. "Ive seen nothing but whores go out of the way to get an abortion, but no more."

As if to drive the point home, the user followed up with a post addressed to FBI agents, stating that the account was not a parody: "I post what I mean, and i WILL carry out what I post."