Hundreds Protest White Nationalist's Speech At Texas University

"We've got to define what this continent means," Richard Spencer told a crowd gathered at Texas A&M. "America at the end of the day belongs to white men."

Hundreds of protesters gathered Tuesday night as Richard Spencer, a prominent white nationalist and figure in the alt-right movement, addressed his supporters at Texas A&M University.



Spencer, the leader of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank, was invited to speak at the public university by alumni Preston Wiginton, but was met with hundreds of demonstrators who opposed the event.

In his speech, Spencer praised President-elect Donald Trump, saying his electoral win could be a victory for the growing alt-right movement.

"Whether its nice to say that or not, we won, and we got to define what America means," Spencer said. "We got to define what this continent means. America at the end of the day belongs to white men."

Several people in attendance booed loudly.

"Once Europeans stop farting around with all this equality and democracy nonsense, I think we will go to the stars, I think we will rival the ancients as far of our greatness”," he said.



After the speech, demonstrators questioned Spencer, while another dressed as a clown held a sign next to the speaker that read, "He's the real Bozo."