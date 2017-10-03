This Is How The Las Vegas Shooter Turned His Assault Rifles Into Automatic Weapons

Though federal law heavily regulates the purchase of fully automatic weapons, a Nevada "loophole" allows gun owners to turn assault rifles into machine guns for only a few hundred bucks.

Police run for cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The rapid rat-tat-tat-tat of gunfire that engulfed a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing nearly 60 people and wounding hundreds more, left little doubt that the shooter was using an automatic weapon.

Authorities confirmed Monday that 23 firearms, some equipped with scopes, had been recovered from the 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room where the shooter, Stephen Paddock, had been staying.



On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he couldn't say whether any of the weapons were automatic or not, but confirmed a device known as a "bump stock" was used by the gunman.

"We are aware of a device, called a bump stock, and that enables an individual to speed up the discharge of ammunition," Lombardo said.

In total, 12 guns found in the hotel suite were equipped with bump stock fire devices, said ATF Special Agent in Charge of the San Francisco office, Jill Snyder, making them capable of firing like an automatic weapon — legally.

Federal law makes it difficult and expensive for the average person to get their hands on a fully automatic weapon. But gun control advocates told BuzzFeed News that Nevada law makes it easy and relatively cheap for anyone to purchase a small device that makes an assault rifle fire like a machine gun.



Federal regulation might have put automatic weapons out of the reach of most buyers, but with devices such as bump stocks or trigger cranks, it doesn't matter, effectively creating a "loop hole" for anyone looking to modify their weapons.

Now, as police continue their investigation into Paddock, discussion has already begun on what role, if any, the state's gun laws may have played in what has become the largest mass shooting in recent US history.



"People talk about machine guns being banned, but they're not," Laura Cutilletta, legal director for the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told BuzzFeed News. Though some states have banned their sale altogether, she added, Nevada has not.



Under federal law, Cutilletta said, only automatic weapons made before May 19, 1986, are allowed to be sold, and all sales must be approved and registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, or ATF.

The federal restrictions have in effect priced these firearms out of the US market, putting them out of reach of most gun owners. Still, according to a 2017 ATF report, there are currently 630,019 automatic weapons registered with the federal agency, including 11,752 registered in the state of Nevada.

And despite federal limits, it is relatively easy for someone in Nevada to make a semi-automatic rifle fire like an automatic weapon.

That's because the state has no restrictions on the sale of "trigger cranks" or "bump stock" devices, a relatively simple modification that allows the shooter to pull the trigger of an assault-rifle-style weapon much more rapidly, replicating the damage of an automatic weapon.

Photos leaked to Fox affiliate Boston 25, seem to show that at least one of the weapons was equipped with a bump stock, which can speed up the weapon to shoot several rounds per second.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed Tuesday evening the leaked photos were real pictures of the hotel suite. An internal investigation into the leaking of the images is currently underway, he added.