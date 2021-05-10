A Man Who’s Suspected Of Murder Is Now On The Run With A Bengal Tiger, Police Said

The man, who is believed to be the tiger's owner, is facing murder charges in a separate case.

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? Twitter: @robwormald

Houston police are searching for a 26-year-old man who fled from officers Sunday night with a Bengal tiger inside his SUV, authorities said.

Officers attempted to chase the white Jeep Cherokee but lost the vehicle. Now, police are looking for the tiger, its owner, and answers as to how the man — who has been charged in a separate murder case — got his hands on the exotic animal, which is illegal to own as a pet in the city. "Obviously, if you see a Cherokee with a big tiger in it, it'd be good to call us," Houston Police Commander Ronald Borza told reporters Monday. Police were first notified about the animal on Sunday evening, when the app Nextdoor sent a notice to neighbors, Borza said. Posts on social media showed the tiger, which was wearing a collar, roaming freely on a residential street.

TIGER IN HOUSTON? A #KHOU11 viewer spotted one tonight and shot video of it. @JMilesKHOU has the story. https://t.co/48cvbN5PTz #HOUNews Twitter: @KHOU

The animal was seen walking in the front yard of a home, at times lying down in view of neighbors. Eventually, one neighbor, an off-duty sheriff's deputy, confronted the tiger at gunpoint as the animal slowly walked toward him across the street. "No, sir. No, sir," the deputy yells in one video as the tiger stalks him across the street. The deputy told local TV station KHOU that the tiger did not appear to be aggressive, and he did not want to shoot it during the approximately five-minute confrontation. "It did stalk me across the road, but it did not look super aggressive," he told the station. As the off-duty deputy attempted to hold the tiger at bay, the apparent owner came outside and attempted to take the animal back into the house. "Fuck you and your fucking tiger," the off-duty deputy told the man. "Get the fuck back inside right now." "I'mma get him," the man said.

One video showed the man hauling the tiger back inside a house and dragging it by its collar. As police began to arrive on the scene, the tiger's owner then fled the neighborhood with the animal inside his SUV, authorities said.

Courtesy of Houston Police Victor Hugo Cuevas