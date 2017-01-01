Someone Changed The Hollywood Sign To Read "Hollyweed"

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Sign Trust tells BuzzFeed News the New Year's Eve prank was "ambitious."

The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles was vandalized at some point during New Year's Eve to read "Hollyweed," kicking off 2017 with a prank.

The Hollywood sign right now

As one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, the popular sign is often targeted by vandals, but officials told BuzzFeed News this was one of the most "ambitious" efforts they've seen in a long time.

In the meantime, however, people were sure to take a picture of the new "Hollyweed" sign.

The vandalism was noticed early Sunday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department has been contacted to investigate, she said.

"This is a little more ambitious," said Betsy Isroelit, spokeswoman for the Hollywood Sign Trust, the organization that helps maintain the sign.

Hollyweed!!! I think security took the night off last night in Hollywood👀.

It's not the first time that the sign has been changed to read "Hollyweed," though, Isroelit told BuzzFeed News.

"Hollyweed has been done in the past," she said. "It's not an original idea."

The sign was made to read "Hollyweed" back in 1976.

It was not clear who was behind the "prank," but recreational pot use was just approved by California voters in November.

Isroelit said the sign is not vandalized often, but the foundation works closely with LAPD to prevent and investigate all incidents.

LAPD did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

Isroelit said she expects the sign to be fixed quickly on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, some people are still getting their kicks.