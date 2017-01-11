Here's Why Sasha Was Absent During President Obama's Farewell Address
High school plays no favorites, apparently, even when you're the president's daughter.
President Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago and thanked his wife and two daughters for their love and support during their time in the White House.
But when the cameras cut away to the first family, there was someone prominently missing.
Seriously, guys, where's Sasha?
The whereabouts of the Obamas' youngest became a public inquiry especially after the president pointed out both of his daughters during the speech.
ADVERTISEMENT
People wanted answers.
Is anyone looking for her?
Should we be looking for her?
Turns out that even when you're the president's kid, there are some responsibilities you can't escape.
According to a White House official, Sasha had to stay behind in DC because it was a school night.
It might have been her father's farewell address as president, but she had an exam Wednesday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Good luck with that test, Sasha.
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.