BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are Some Of The Most Powerful Images From Day 1 Of The Olympics

news

Here Are Some Of The Most Powerful Images From Day 1 Of The Olympics

The first day of the Rio Games saw jubilation, exhaustion, grit, and disappointment.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 6, 2016, at 11:30 p.m. ET

Cameroon's Hassan N'Dam and Brazil's Michel Borges battle it out in a light heavyweight match.

Frank Franklin Ii / AP

Frida Tegstedt of Sweden determined to make a shot against Argentina in the women's handball match.

Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong's perfectly balances on the edge of a board as she prepares for a dive.

Wong Maye-e / AP

Russia's volleyball team jumps to block a shot by Argentina.

Jeff Roberson / AP
ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's Beatriz Zaneratto João celebrates her team's first goal of the games, scored against Sweden.

Leo Correa / AP

Australia's Tyler Martin and Mitch Emery react during their match against Brazil, which their team lost 8-7.

Sergei Grits / AP

Switzerland's Oliver Hegi performs in the men's artistic gymnastics.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Fabiana da Silva Simões of Brazil jumps to make a kick in her team's match against Sweden.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Kosuke Hagino of Japan celebrates after learning he won the gold medal in the men's 400-meter indiviudal medley.

Michael Sohn / AP

Brazil's Felipe Kitadai ends up on his head while competing against Uzbekistan's Diyorbek Urozboev in the 60-kg judo competition.

Markus Schreiber / AP

Milos Scepanovic of Montenegro attempts to block a shot from France in the men's water polo match.

Laszlo Balogh / Reuters

Australia's Mack Horton beats out USA's Conor Dwyer by the tips of his fingers for the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle swimming competition.

Morry Gash / AP
ADVERTISEMENT

Melinda Gaiger of Romania's handball team is blocked by Angola players.

Marko Djurica / Reuters

Poland's Igor Pawel Jakubowski and Britain's Lawrence Okolie trade punches in the men's light heavyweight match.

Frank Franklin Ii / AP

Japan's Hiromi Miyake drops to celebrate after a lift in the women's 48kg weightlifting competition.

Mike Groll / AP

And Kristen Flipkens of Belgium falls to the floor after beating Venus Williams of the US.

Charles Krupa / AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT