Here Are Some Of The Most Powerful Images From Airport Protests Across The US

The protests were sparked after people were detained at airports under President Trump's executive order restricting travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.

By Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 28, 2017, at 8:50 p.m. ET

Protests broke out at airports across the US Saturday when travelers were denied entry under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Protesters at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The order immediately bars any refugee from entering the US for 120 days, and those from Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen indefinitely.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Demonstrations continued to grow as news spread of travelers being detained at deported Saturday.

Craig Ruttle / AP
One of the biggest protests was at JFK Airport in New York.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Lawyers flocked to airports to help families seeking information about their relatives.

Sarah Saedian speaks with an attorney about her Iranian relatives affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport.
Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Hossein Khoshbakhty wiped tears from his eyes while talking about his Iranian brother, who was affected by the ban at Los Angeles International Airport.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Some families, not knowing if they would be affected, embraced when seeing their loved ones arrive.

A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai.
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

In Los Angeles, people held up the names of those being denied entry.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Protests continued throughout the day.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Protests are also expected to take place at several airports on Sunday as well.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

