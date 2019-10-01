A Judge Ruled Harvard University Didn't Discriminate Against Asian Americans In Its Admissions

A federal judge sided with Harvard University on Tuesday by ruling that the Ivy League school was not discriminating against Asian American students by considering race in its admissions standards.

"For purposes of this case, at least for now, ensuring diversity at Harvard relies, in part, on race conscious admissions," District Judge Allison D. Burroughs wrote in her ruling.

The lawsuit, filed by Students for Fair Admissions, a group of Asian American students who were rejected by Harvard, accused the university of discrimination and argued that Asian American students were being held to a higher standard than other applicants in order to get into the exclusive school.

While the school takes race into consideration in its admissions process to select a more diverse student body, Burroughs ruled that the way it was being done not only passed "constitutional muster," but that it was necessary for the elite school to meet its mission.

"Racial categorizations are necessary to achieve those goals," the judge stated. "In the absence of such categorizations, racial diversity at Harvard would likely decline so precipitously that Harvard would be unable to offer students the diverse environment that it reasonably finds necessary to its mission."

The ruling is expected to be appealed. The case is considered the latest challenge in an attempt to end affirmative action in college admissions.

