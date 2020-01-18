Hank Azaria Said He’s Done Voicing Apu On “The Simpsons” After Criticism That The Character Is A Racist Stereotype

Hank Azaria, who has voiced Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in The Simpsons for 30 years, said he will no longer be voicing the character, but it's still unclear what will happen to the animated character that has for years been seen as a racist stereotype.

"All we know there is I won't be doing the voice anymore, unless there's some way to transition it or something," Azaria told SlashFilm in an interview Friday. "What they're going to do with the character is their call."

Depicted as a convenience clerk in an arranged marriage with eight children, who speaks accented English, Apu has been seen as problematic for years. But the controversy came to a head in 2017 when comedian Hari Kondabolu released the documentary The Problem With Apu, where he said the character helped drive stereotypes of South Asians.

The documentary generated significant pushback from some fans of the show, who pointed out that The Simpsons has mocked a range of topics and entities for more than 30 years, including its parent company, Fox.

The show's creators acknowledged the controversy in an episode a year after the documentary was released, yet did not address the concerns from those troubled by the depiction of Apu, and what, if anything, would change with the character.

"Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect," Lisa Simpson says to her mother, Marge, in the episode while reading a children's book updated to remove stereotypical references.

Lisa then looks at a picture of Apu on her nightstand.

"Some things will be dealt with at a later date," Marge tells Lisa.

"If at all," Lisa responds.