"SNL" Ditched The Laughs And Got Super Emotional
"I'm not giving up and neither should you."
Saturday Night Live ditched the regular presidential campaign laughs and got emotional for its opening sketch.
The openers for the show this year have been a regular spot for Kate McKinnon's spot-on Hillary Clinton impression and Alec Baldwin's memorable Donald Trump.
Instead, it started with a solemn McKinnon as Clinton on the piano singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."
"I did my best, it wasn't much / I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch / I've told the truth, I didn't come to fool you."
It was a touching moment because not only did Clinton lose the election on Tuesday, but the legendary singer died earlier this week.
You might have thought it was just a preview for the coming laughs, but no.
"And even though it all went wrong / I'll stand before the lord of song / With nothing on my tongue but hallelujah."
McKinnon kept singing and even appeared to be tearing up.
Then when the song came to an end, she offered just this line:
"I'm not giving up, and neither should you."
