"SNL" Ditched The Laughs And Got Super Emotional

news

"I'm not giving up and neither should you."

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on November 12, 2016, at 11:55 p.m. ET

Saturday Night Live ditched the regular presidential campaign laughs and got emotional for its opening sketch.

The openers for the show this year have been a regular spot for Kate McKinnon's spot-on Hillary Clinton impression and Alec Baldwin's memorable Donald Trump.

Instead, it started with a solemn McKinnon as Clinton on the piano singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

"I did my best, it wasn't much / I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch / I've told the truth, I didn't come to fool you."

It was a touching moment because not only did Clinton lose the election on Tuesday, but the legendary singer died earlier this week.

You might have thought it was just a preview for the coming laughs, but no.

"And even though it all went wrong / I'll stand before the lord of song / With nothing on my tongue but hallelujah."

McKinnon kept singing and even appeared to be tearing up.

Then when the song came to an end, she offered just this line:

"I'm not giving up, and neither should you."

