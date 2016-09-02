Gunman In Deadly Los Angeles Airport Shooting Sentenced To Life In Prison

Paul Ciancia pleaded guilty in September to the 2013 airport shooting in exchange for federal prosecutors to not seek the death penalty.

A man who opened fire at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2013, killing a TSA agent and wounding three others, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in federal court.

As part of the agreement with the US Attorney's Office, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against the gunman, Paul Ciancia, in exchange for a guilty plea, according to court records. Ciancia pleaded guilty in September.

Ciancia opened fire at a security checkpoint inside the airport on Nov. 1, 2013, killing Transportation Security Officer Gerardo Hernandez and shutting down the major transportation hub as authorities responded to the shooting.

Hernandez was the first TSA officer to be killed in the line of duty.

In court on Monday, Ciancia said he had no remorse for killing Hernandez, though he apologized for harming civilians, the Los Angeles Times reported.

