Gun Shop Suspends AR-15 Raffle To Benefit Orlando Victims

An Illinois gun shop suspended a raffle to give away a semi-automatic rifle to raise funds for the victims of the Orlando terror attack.

A gun shop near Chicago that was set to raffle an AR-15 to raise money for the victims of the Orlando mass shooting has suspended the controversial event, owners told BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

Second Amendment Sports in McHenry, Illinois, was selling $5 tickets for the raffle, but Bert Irslinger Jr., who owns the shop with his father, said they put the raffle on hold because the city doesn't have a raffle ordinance in place. State law allows only not-for-profit organizations to hold raffles.

Irslinger told BuzzFeed News the shop would be "exploring a few options that are available to us through the state statute."

Until then, the raffle was on hold.

The store was also planning on donating $2,000 of its own to OneOrlando, the fund created by the city of Orlando to raise money for the victims.

On Friday, the shop posted on Facebook that it would be setting up a link to buy raffle tickets directly online from their website.

On Saturday morning, however, there was no mention of the raffle on their site.