A Groom Was Allegedly Killed By Two Wedding Crashers Who Had Been Asked To Leave The Party

A groom was beaten to death at his wedding reception in California on Sunday after he and his family tried to get two wedding crashers to leave the party, according to police.

Joe Steven Melgoza, 30, suffered blunt force trauma to the head during the attack in Chino, outside Los Angeles.

Relatives told NBC News the two uninvited suspects walked into the wedding reception Saturday night in the backyard of the bride's sister's home but were asked to leave.

They returned later that night.

"Those cowards came back with bats," Melgoza's brother, Andy Velasquez, told NBC News. "They came and murdered my brother."

Police identified the two suspects in the beating as Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and his brother Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez, 19.



The two men were taken into custody at their home without incident, police said.