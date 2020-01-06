A Man Is Accused Of Killing His Grindr Date And Then Eating Part Of His Body

Court documents revealed gruesome details in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who went missing on Christmas Eve.

A Michigan hairstylist was stabbed in the back, his body hung upside down from a ceiling, and his testicles cut off by a man he met on Grindr, authorities said. The 50-year-old suspect, Mark Latunski, told detectives he cooked and ate the victim's testicles after meeting up with 25-year-old Kevin Bacon through the gay dating app, authorities told BuzzFeed News. New allegations in the horrific Christmas week killing were released Monday in court documents after a Michigan State Police detective testified on the investigation last week.

Shiawassee County Jail Mark Latunski

Bacon is believed to have met Latunski on Christmas Eve after connecting with him on Grindr. He had been missing for three days when Michigan police showed up at Latunski's home in Bennington Township, looking for Bacon. Inside, police found Bacon's body, naked and still hanging from the ceiling. "Mr. Latunski stated he used a knife, stabbed him in the back one time, then slit his throat," Det. Sgt. James Moore testified, according to court documents. "Afterwards, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon, and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling." Lt. Dave Kaiser told BuzzFeed News that authorities believe Bacon was already dead when he was castrated by the suspect. On the night he was last seen, Bacon told his roommate he was leaving to meet up with someone. During the days he was missing, friends and family members organized search parties for him and tried to spread the word through social media.

On Monday, after allegations of their son's last moments were made public, his parents urged people to use caution when using dating apps. "He obviously got into something he was not prepared for," his father, Karl Bacon, said in a press conference. "Evil does exist, and it touched us." Karl Bacon said his son loved and cherished everyone he came in contact with, and that the family was still trying to come to grips with the allegations. "It's gut-wrenching to hear the details, and we're beside ourselves," he said. "I don't think we've had the time ... to process everything."