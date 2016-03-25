Israeli Soldier Caught On Video Shooting Palestinian Man Investigated For Murder
The Palestinian man, who had stabbed an Israeli soldier, was lying on the ground injured when another soldier approached and opened fire.
An Israeli soldier captured on video shooting and killing a wounded Palestinian man is under investigation for murder, Israeli news outlets reported Friday.
The disturbing video was released Thursday by a human rights group, showing a soldier shooting the man as he was lying on the ground in a West Bank neighborhood.
The Palestinian man had been shot after stabbing a soldier in Hebron, and was on the ground while the injured soldier was loaded into an ambulance, according to a statement by B'Tselem, which released the video.
In the footage, the man appears to still be moving while a soldier prepares his weapon and fires on him at close range.
"Although this occurs in the plain view of other soldiers and officers, they do not seem to take any notice," the statement read. "Law enforcement authorities are by and large turning a blind eye to repeated grave suspicions of extrajudicial killing by security forces."
The soldier was arrested, and the military's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
The video and the soldier's actions drew condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who released a short statement on Facebook.
A spokesman for the Israeli military told the Los Angeles Times the shooting was considered a "grave incident" and that the soldier had been arrested.
According to B'Tselem, two men had attacked and stabbed a soldier before being shot.
One of the men died at the scene but, according to the group, the other man, identified as Ramzi al-Qasrawi, appeared to still be alive before he was shot by the Israeli soldier.
In a military court Friday, the soldier's attorney said his client saw the man moving and shot him because he feared he would detonate a bomb, Y'net News reported.
Investigators have requested the soldier remain in custody to prevent any potential interference with the investigation, or flee, the Israeli newspaper reported.
B'Tselem, which documents human rights abuses in occupied territories, said "extrajudicial street killings" were a consequence of inflammatory remarks made by Israeli ministers.
View the entire video here. (Warning: graphic.)
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
