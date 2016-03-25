Israeli Soldier Caught On Video Shooting Palestinian Man Investigated For Murder

The Palestinian man, who had stabbed an Israeli soldier, was lying on the ground injured when another soldier approached and opened fire.

An Israeli soldier captured on video shooting and killing a wounded Palestinian man is under investigation for murder, Israeli news outlets reported Friday.

The disturbing video was released Thursday by a human rights group, showing a soldier shooting the man as he was lying on the ground in a West Bank neighborhood.

The Palestinian man had been shot after stabbing a soldier in Hebron, and was on the ground while the injured soldier was loaded into an ambulance, according to a statement by B'Tselem, which released the video.

In the footage, the man appears to still be moving while a soldier prepares his weapon and fires on him at close range.

"Although this occurs in the plain view of other soldiers and officers, they do not seem to take any notice," the statement read. "Law enforcement authorities are by and large turning a blind eye to repeated grave suspicions of extrajudicial killing by security forces."

The soldier was arrested, and the military's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

The video and the soldier's actions drew condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who released a short statement on Facebook.