Grand Jury Indicts Former Democratic IT Staffer For Bank Fraud

A federal grand jury has charged a former IT staffer for ex-Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz with bank fraud charges, the US Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Imran Awan was arrested July 24 before getting on a plane to Pakistan. The charges against the 37-year-old involve a home loan for rental properties owned by the former IT staffer, but his arrest has become the center of unfounded conspiracy theories in conservative and pro-Trump media that have tried to link Awan to the leaking of DNC emails during the presidential election.

In fact, there is no evidence suggesting that is true, and the charges facing the former DC staffer appear to be much less explosive than the stories spun by conservative commentators in past weeks.

On Thursday, the US Attorney's office announced the grand jury was levying bank fraud charges against Awan and his wife, Hina Alvi.

According to the grand jury indictment released Thursday, Awan and his wife are accused of taking out home equity loans on two Virginia homes, which are owned by the couple but used as rental properties.

Awan and Alvi allegedly falsely told the Congressional Federal Credit Union they were using the two properties as their primary and secondary homes, but had instead already signed lease agreements to rent the properties.

The Congressional Federal Credit Union does not offer home equity loans if the property is being rented out, the indictment states.

The couple allegedly lied in their applications for the loans of $165,000 and $120,000, before transferring the money to Pakistan in January. The indictment does not mention who received the money, or why the couple was transferring the money there.

The husband and wife are both facing charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on a loan application, and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.