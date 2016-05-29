A Gorilla Was Killed At A Cincinnati Zoo After A 3-Year-Old Boy Fell Into An Exhibit

Officials said the gorilla was violently dragging and throwing the child before zoo officials decided to kill the gorilla.

A male gorilla was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo Saturday afternoon after a boy fell into the gorilla enclosure and was attacked, officials said.

The 3-year-old climbed under a railing and through wires and fell 10 feet into the gorilla enclosure.

Cincinnati Zoo officials said in a statement the two female gorillas in the exhibit were called back immediately, but the third, a male gorilla, was able to make his way to the young boy.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the zoo and saw the gorilla "violently dragging and throwing the child," Cincinnati District Fire Chief Marc Monahan told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

"The child remained conscious throughout the event," Monahan said. "It took approximately 10–15 minutes to rescue the child from the time of the fall."