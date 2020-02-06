Someone Stole $23,000 Worth Of Stuff From Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Store

Police are asking for the public's help after a man took about tens of thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab store in New York City — a single bag worth about $23,000.

A store employee realized the tiny but pricey bag was missing Jan. 30 and called the NYPD.

Surveillance video at the shop revealed that earlier that day a man, who appeared to be in his twenties, opened a display case, took the bag, and walked out.