Trump Doesn’t Know WTF He’s Gonna Do As President On "SNL" "Google: What is ISIS?" Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Alec Baldwin's pouty Donald Trump returned to Saturday Night Live and the president-elect suddenly realized he was in way over his head with this whole White House thing. After winning a tough election, Trump now realizes he's got to come through with all the promises made during the campaign. Building a wall, defeating ISIS, bringing back lost jobs — how is he going to figure it all out? Good thing he still has Kellyanne Conway by his side. "I wouldn't be president without you," Trump tells her.

"I think about that every day," she says. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

The president-elect is then visited by a general who tells him the military is very excited about his "secret plan" to defeat ISIS. "When we found out you had a secret plan, it really energized us, sir," General Dunlap tells Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's right. A plan. Very secret," Trump says. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

But now he has to figure it out.

Shit. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

No problem. He's got this. Right? Right. "Here we go. Here we go. Big plan. Big plan."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Google: What is ISIS?" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

"Siri: How do I kill ISIS — That's a Blackberry." But it's going to be alright. Trump has plenty of people to reach out to and get plenty of advice, like former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. Only they can't get past the awkwardly long — like, really long — handshake.

"This isn't going to work, is it?" Romney asks. Then he dips out. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

That's alright. Vice President-elect Mike Pence then walks into the room and he's ready to make a list and get started on all the goals and promises. "I love you, Mike," Trump tells him. "You're the reason why I'm never going to get impeached." But there are a few problems, Pence points out. It's going to be hard to find 11 million illegal immigrants to deport them, some people like Obamacare and won't want to see it repealed, and Congress will likely push back on hiring a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton. That sounds inconvenient.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ok, let's scrap it. Scrap it!" Trump says. "Then don't do it." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

"Oh and Mike," Trump grabs Pence before he walks out. "You're going to do everything, right?" The sketch appeared to have rattled the real Donald Trump, who on Sunday took to Twitter to criticize SNL, despite having previously served as host:

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?

Baldwin himself then responded:

...@realDonaldTrump Equal time? Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That's pretty much it.