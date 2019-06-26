The GoFundMe Border Wall Was Illegally Built, The City Says. Now The Landowner Could Face Jail Time.

The controversial crowdfunded wall built along the New Mexico border was illegally constructed, city officials say, charging the landowner where the wall was erected with building without a permit, a crime punishable by up to three months in jail.



City officials in Sunland Park, New Mexico, said in a court filing this month neither landowner George Cudahy nor the group We Build The Wall had obtained the necessary building permits to construct the multimillion-dollar barrier along the US-Mexico border over Memorial Day weekend.

About two weeks later, the International Boundary and Water Commission — the agency responsible for managing waterways between the US and Mexico — said construction crews also failed to obtain authorization to build a gate that crossed onto federal land.

Cudahy, the CEO of American Eagle Brick Company, could face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for the violation. According to a complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News, Cudahy submitted an incomplete application to erect the half-mile wall, but no permit had been issued for its construction.

"The permits have not been issued due to the application being incomplete and still awaiting review," said the complaint dated May 28. "Furthermore, the construction has continued."

The We Build The Wall campaign was founded by Brian Kolfage, a decorated Iraq War veteran with an extensive history of creating and profiting from fake, inflammatory news and conspiracy theories. Kolfage launched the viral crowdfunding effort to privately fund a wall along the US-Mexico border last year, raising more than $23 million before it was shut down.



But local and federal officials have accused We Build The Wall organizers of rushing the project without the proper documentation or permits required of any construction project of that size.

Sunland Park initially sent We Build The Wall a cease-and-desist letter, but allowed construction of the barrier to continue. In a press conference, Mayor Javier Perea said construction would be allowed to move forward as long as organizers resumed compliance efforts.

But the city claims that never happened, despite the project being completed.