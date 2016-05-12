George Zimmerman Is Trying, Unsuccessfully, To Auction Gun Used To Kill Trayvon Martin

Bidding for the gun was supposed to open at $5,000 when it was first posted online Wednesday, but the sale has been stopped three times. United Gun Group said the last time it was removed because of false bids.

Sanford police officer Timothy Smith holds up the gun that was used to kill Trayvon Martin.

George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the 2012 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, is continuing his attempts to auction the gun he used to kill the unarmed black teen despite three failed attempts in three days.

Two gun-selling websites removed the auction, saying they didn't want to be part of the negative publicity and halting the sale. News of the possible sale caused furor online from critics who called it an opportunistic and insensitive decision by the man acquitted of killing Martin.

Managers of one of the websites later changed their minds and decided to host the auction after all, but the auction was then pulled for a third time because of false bids.

That company said in a statement Zimmerman still plans to post the gun for auction later this week.

Zimmerman first posted the 9mm for auction Wednesday night on GunBroker.com, but it was removed from the site Thursday morning, just minutes before the bidding was supposed to begin.



Moments later, Zimmerman posted the gun on a different website, telling the Orlando Sentinel the first site had not been "prepared for the traffic and publicity surrounding the auction."

GunBroker.com, however, told the paper in a statement that the company wants, "no part in the listing on our website or in any of the publicity it is receiving."

The gun was then placed for auction at UnitedGunGroup.com with the same starting bid of $5,000. But moments after auction was posted, the website became unavailable for hours, preventing any bids from being submitted.

By Thursday evening, the company issued a statement saying it had decided to terminate the action because, "we do not feel like it is in the best interest of the organization."

"Our mission is to esteem the 2nd amendment and provide a safe and secure platform for firearms enthusiasts and law-abiding citizens," they wrote. "Our association with Mr. Zimmerman does not help us achieve that objective."



On Friday, the company changed its mind and deleted the previous tweet. It followed up by stating it would allow its members to use its service, and that, "we're truly sorry for to the Martin family for their loss."