Fox News Is Defending Laura Ingraham After She Ridiculed A Parkland Shooting Survivor

Fox News is defending conservative commentator Laura Ingraham after she ridiculed a Parkland shooting survivor in a tweet, sparking an online boycott campaign that caused more than a dozen companies to end support of her show.

In a statement, the co-president of Fox News called the campaign against Ingraham an "agenda-driven intimidation" effort.

"We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts," Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children."

The statement comes five days after Ingraham tweeted that David Hogg, one of the most visible and recognizable survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, "whined" about not being accepted to four colleges he applied for.