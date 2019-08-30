Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Pushed The White Supremacist "Replacement" Conspiracy Theory

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro claimed Thursday there is a plot to "replace American citizens with illegals that will vote for Democrats," echoing a white supremacist conspiracy theory that was recently cited by a suspected terrorist who targeted Latinos in the deadly El Paso mass shooting.

Pirro made the comment during a radio interview with Fox Nation's Todd Starnes, where she was promoting her new book.

"You've got people with, we've got voter rolls, that haven't been purged of dead people in years where the Democrats have resisted that, she told Starnes. "Think about it. It's a plot to remake America, to replace American citizens with illegals that will vote for the Democrats."

Her comments came less than a month after a gunman targeted Latinos in a mass shooting in El Paso, killing 22 people and citing a "Hispanic invasion" as his reasoning for the massacre.

In a 2,300-word racist manifesto, the shooter claimed he was "simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion."

In her 12-minute interview with Starnes, Pirro claimed immigrants were part of a wider "plot."

"Their plan and their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses," she said.