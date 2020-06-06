Fox News Aired A Graphic Showing How Stock Markets Rose After George Floyd And MLK's Deaths

Fox News issued an apology after using a graphic on air that showed stock markets rising after the violent killing or beating of unarmed black men, such as the killing of George Floyd, and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context," a spokesperson for the cable news network told BuzzFeed News.

The graphic aired Friday while the show covered how the stock market has responded in the past to unrest in the country.

"Stock markets hitting new highs despite the nationwide protests this week," Fox business correspondent Susan Li said as the graphic showed on screen. "Historically, there has been a disconnect between what investors focus on and what happens across the country."