Newly Revealed Texts Show Fox News Hosts And Donald Trump Jr. Desperately Tried To Get Trump To Stop The Capitol Riot

Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade — some of the most fervent defenders Donald Trump — pleaded with his chief of staff Mark Meadows to have the then-president condemn and stop violent rioters as they attacked the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to newly revealed texts.

Text messages from the hosts, unnamed Republican lawmakers, and even the former president's son Donald Trump Jr., were read out loud on Monday during a hearing of the congressional panel tasked with investigating the insurrection. The texts were sent to Meadows during the middle of the violence, pleading with him to get Trump to make a public statement to stop the attack.

"He's got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough," Donald Trump Jr.'s text said, according to excerpts read by Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the panel.

Cheney read some of the text messages that were turned over to the committee by Meadows as part of their investigation into the attack. On Monday, its members unanimously recommended the House vote to hold Meadows in contempt for his refusal to testify before them. The House is expected to consider the matter on Tuesday.

The text messages showed the extent to which several Fox News personalities privately sought action from Trump, who was silent for hours during the insurrection. In spite of their desperate communications on Jan. 6, some of them would go on to downplay the violence at the Capitol.