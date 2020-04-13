A Police Chief Allegedly Said A Deputy Died Of The Coronavirus Because He Was Gay

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

A Florida police chief belittled and berated police officers when they asked about protections against the coronavirus, then said a deputy who contracted COVID-19 died because he was gay, according to a complaint.

The Davie Police Department's Chief Dale Engle was placed on administrative leave Saturday after the complaint was filed, city officials said, and an investigation has been launched into the alleged incident.

"The allegations will be investigated in accordance with the Town's Equal Employment Opportunity compliance policy by outside counsel," Richard J. Lemack, the Davie town administrator, said in a statement.

The complaint was filed by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police, who told town officials that several police officers had complained about the chief's comments.

Engle did not respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

According to the complaint, officers on April 7 had asked about their risk of exposure to the coronavirus and about safety protocols to help keep them healthy. The officers' concerns came just four days after Broward County Sheriff Deputy Shannon Bennett died after contracting the virus, making him the first law enforcement officer to die of COVID-19 in the state.