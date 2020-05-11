People Did Push-Ups On The Street In Protest Of Coronavirus Gym Closures. The Guy Who Organized It Wishes They Hadn't.

Travis LaBazzo thought the push-ups and squats would be good visuals to get his protest noticed. Now he thinks his message is getting lost.

Travis LaBazzo was hoping his small protest calling for Florida leaders to reopen gyms would get national attention, so when a news chopper hovered over the group of about 30 people, he called on everyone to drop down and do push-ups or squats. "This will be great," someone can be heard saying in a Facebook livestream of the protest, which took place Monday outside the Pinellas County courthouse. "The fittest protest in America." One demonstrator put an American flag in his mouth and dropped down to the sidewalk to do push-ups. Others balanced protest signs as they squatted for the television camera above. Within minutes, video of the stunt spread quickly across social media. "I'm glad it got out there, but it completely lost the message," LaBazzo told BuzzFeed News. "People out there saying, 'You just proved you don't need the gym,' but it's not about that. It's about thousands of employees that are out of work in Florida."

Protests calling for the reopening of nonessential businesses have sprung up across the country in recent days, many of them headed by organizers calling stay-at-home orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus an attack on personal freedoms. Some of the protests have lured right-wing militia groups suspicious of government overreach as well as conspiracy theorists who have called the pandemic a manufactured crisis. But LaBazzo — whose Florida gyms have been closed for at least two months — said his protest was meant to focus on the frustrations of local businesses hurt by stay-at-home orders. Instead, since video of the protest went viral, attention has now focused on how a group of gym owners, employees, and customers calling for the reopening of gyms demonstrated to the world they can still exercise while gyms are closed.

"IF YOU CAN DO SQUATS AND PUSH UPS ON THE SIDEWALK YOU CAN DO THEM IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND DON'T NEED TO BE AT THE GYM," one person on Twitter pointed out. "YOU ABSOLUTE DING DONGS."

LaBazzo told BuzzFeed News he now thinks the idea to exercise for the cameras was a bad one, and he grants that the criticism about not needing a gym to work out is true. Still, he said, the point wasn't about getting back to exercise, but about the struggle of local businesses in his community. "If you're [supportive] of going back to work, you automatically are told you want to get people sick, and that's not fair that there is no gray area in this thing," he said. He said he's never been politically active or attended a protest, but the lack of clarity from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about when gyms and other businesses can reopen prompted him to organize the courthouse protest Monday.

