A Fire At The Home Of A Roy Moore Accuser Is Being Investigated As Arson

But sheriff's officials told BuzzFeed News they don't believe the fire is linked to Moore or the sexual misconduct accusations that were levied against him.

A fire that broke out this week at the home of one of the women who accused failed Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct is being investigated as arson, Alabama sheriff officials told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

Tina Johnson, one of several women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct during a contentious election race that ended with Democrat Doug Jones winning the Senate seat in a stunning upset, told AL.com she and her husband were at work when the fire broke out Tuesday, leaving them with only the clothes they were wearing that day.



"I am devastated, just devastated," she told the paper.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Etowah County Sheriff officials said investigators are speaking to a person of interest in the fire. But they said the fire is not believed to be connected in any way to Moore or the accusations levied by Johnson.

"The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him," the statement read.