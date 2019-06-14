A fifth American has died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic this year amid a series of mystery illnesses reported by visitors.

Leyla Cox, 53, died Monday while celebrating her birthday at the Excellence resort in Punta Cana, her son, William Cox, told the Staten Island Advance on Friday. He added that he was told his mother died of a heart attack, but the family has grown suspicious due to the number of deaths and illnesses that have been reported in the country.

"I am overwhelmed and confused and in shock," he said.

The State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, also reportedly confirmed the death on Friday. The series of deaths also prompted the US Embassy to issue a statement this week addressing troubling pattern, which also includes stories of visitors becoming severely ill.

"The safety and security of US citizens that live in, work in, and visit the Dominican Republic remains our highest priority," Ambassador Robin Bernstein said in a statement Tuesday. "These incidents are tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to those personally impacted."

Punta Cana is also where another family said a relative died while vacationing in January at the Dreams Resort.

Kellie Brown told WKYC in Ohio her father, Jerry Curran, died Jan. 25, three days after arriving at the resort.

The cause of death, she said, was listed as pulmonary edema, or the accumulation of fluid in the lungs.

A couple also died of respiratory failure and fluid accumulation in the lungs in May while staying at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel La Romana on the Caribbean island.