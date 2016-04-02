FBI Tells Local Law Enforcement It Will Help Unlock Phones

A law enforcement official told BuzzFeed News the FBI sent the advisory to local authorities on Friday in order to provide them with "technical assistance."

Though the dispatch does not explicitly state if the FBI will use the mysterious third-party method to unlock phones for local authorities, officials said the agency "will of course consider any tool that might be helpful to our partners."

"In mid-March, an outside party demonstrated to the FBI a possible method for unlocking the iPhone," the message said. "That method for unlocking that specific iPhone proved successful."

The advisory, obtained by BuzzFeed News, was sent in response to law enforcement inquiries about its new method of unlocking devices — a technique the FBI said was successful at gaining access to the iPhone 5C belonging to one of the shooters in the deadly San Bernardino, California, attack.

Just days after breaking into a terrorist’s iPhone using a mysterious third-party technique, FBI officials on Friday told local law enforcement agencies it will assist them with unlocking phones and other electronic devices.

Federal officials have declined to reveal the name of the outside party who demonstrated the exploit to the FBI, despite widespread speculation over who was involved and what methods they used.

Prior to the use of that technique, the government sparked a legal standoff with Apple, with the technology company refusing to develop software to unlock the iPhone as requested by the FBI.



A law enforcement official confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the FBI sent the advisory to local authorities on Friday in order to provide them with "technical assistance." The federal agency often assists local authorities with searching or accessing electronic devices.

The FBI has been debating internally whether or not it could somehow use the new tactic developed to crack the iPhone 5C to help local authorities, The Washington Post reported.



Friday's memo suggests there may be limitations to its use, noting the agency would attempt any method "consistent with our legal and policy constraints." Part of the challenge with the new technique is that it has been classified by the agency, and could potentially be exposed to disclosure in criminal trials.

"We are in this together," the letter read.

The full letter sent to local law enforcement follows: