The FBI Has Rearrested All Five New Mexico Compound Suspects On New Charges

The five adults had been facing child abuse charges but were released earlier this week after prosecutors failed to hold a preliminary hearing.

The five adults who faced child abuse accusations only to see charges dropped after they were found living with 11 children in a remote, squalid compound in New Mexico were rearrested on Friday — this time by federal authorities. The two men and three women were seized by FBI agents on federal firearms and conspiracy charges filed by the US Attorney's office in New Mexico, the latest twist in what has been a tumultuous and complicated investigation. Taos County sheriff's officials raided the makeshift compound earlier this month in connection to a missing 3-year-old boy from Georgia. Inside, deputies found 11 children between ages 1 and 15 living in dirty makeshift rooms without water or power. Authorities later found the remains of 3-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj in the compound. Officials said his father, Siraj Wahhaj, had taken him to a park in Georgia, but never returned.

Roberto E. Rosales / AP From left: Hujrah Wahhaj, Lucas Morton, Siraj Wahhaj, and Subbannah Wahhaj enter District Court in Taos, New Mexico.

Taos County prosecutors alleged that the 11 children found inside the compound were being trained by the adults to carry out school shootings, an allegation that raised concern and outrage when news spread that the five suspects had been released.

Prosecutors also alleged that the children were told that the 3-year-old would be resurrected as Jesus and tell the group what institutions to attack.

