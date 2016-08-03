Father Of Fallen Muslim Soldier Calls On Republican Leaders To "Disown" Trump

"I ask the leadership of the Republican Party, I ask them to disown this person."

The father of a Muslim-American soldier killed in Iraq called on Republican leaders Tuesday to "disown" Donald Trump after the presidential candidate criticized him for his speech at the Democratic National Convention.

"I ask the leadership of the Republican Party, I ask them to disown this person," Khizr Khan told CNN in a televised interview. "This will make a burden in their conscience when it comes to their time to vote."

Khan has been in the spotlight of the presidential election since his comments at the DNC, where he criticized Trump's remarks about Muslims and spoke about the sacrifice made by his son, US Army Capt. Humayun Khan, when he was killed in Iraq in 2004.

The speech drew a rebuke from Trump who said he was "viciously attacked" by Khan, and when asked about his own sacrifices said, "I think I've made a lot of sacrifices. I work very, very hard."

On Tuesday, Khan again asked Republican leaders to disown the party's nominee for president, pointing to his comments disparaging Muslims, women and other minorities.

"Please," he said. "Show some decency."

Khan also responded to an event earlier in the day in Virginia, where Trump was gifted a Purple Heart by a soldier, saying the candidate should have returned the medal.

"He takes it in his pocket and says, 'Very easy, I always wanted one,'" Khan said. "He should have put that Purple Heart back. If he would have been sensible he would have known what it takes to earn that Purple Heart."

"You had the time. You did not serve," Khan said. "You should have pinned that back to that veteran's chest and should have hugged him and thanked him."

Trump said he was given the Purple Heart by a veteran who told him, "I have confidence in you."

“And I said, ‘Man, that’s like big stuff. I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier,’” Trump said.

