Family Of Rancher Killed In Oregon Standoff To Sue FBI, Police Over His Death

LaVoy Finicum was shot and killed by authorities at the end of a tense standoff with militia members, becoming a martyr for the anti-federal government movement.

LaVoy Finicum talks to reporters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, on Jan. 9, 2016.

The widow of an Arizona rancher shot and killed at the end of a month-long standoff between federal authorities and militia members in Oregon plans to sue FBI agents and state police over the deadly shooting, her attorney told BuzzFeed News.

Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, one of the apparent leaders of a heavily-armed group that took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in January in protest over rancher land rights, was killed by Oregon State Police as they tried to take him and other leaders of the occupation into custody.

Finicum fled from state police and the FBI in a truck when officers tried to pull him over on the side of a winding road, swerving to avoid a road block and crashing into a snow embankment. As Finicum exited the vehicle he was shot by state police.

Officials said the Arizona rancher, an outspoken critic of federal control of Western lands, reached toward his pocket several times where he was carrying a firearm.

But an attorney hired by the rancher's widow, Jeanette, alleges law enforcement was "motivated by political reasons" and "escalated the otherwise peaceful demonstration by pursuing Finicum."