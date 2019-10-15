An Ex–Fort Worth Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Has Been Arrested

Aaron Dean was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday after resigning from the police department.

Tarrant County Corrections Center Aaron Dean

A former police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, who shot and killed a black woman inside her home this weekend has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. The arrest of Aaron Dean was made Monday after Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said he intended to fire the officer for violating several policies in connection to the fatal shooting. Dean, who had suddenly resigned from the police department, was not being cooperative in the investigation, authorities said. "Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations for several policies, including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy, and unprofessional conduct," Kraus told reporters. Despite calls for a review to be conducted by an outside organization, Kraus said that his department would continue with both the criminal and internal affairs investigations into the shooting.

Facebook Atatiana Jefferson

County jail records show Dean was in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on suspicion of murder as of Monday evening. Police said he was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and investigators were working closely with the Tarrant County District Attorney's office. Police said more details about Dean's arrest would be made at a news conference on Tuesday. Police were called to Atatiana Jefferson's home early Saturday morning after a neighbor saw her door open and expressed concern for her safety. Dean, who responded to the call, drew his handgun and shot through the window of the home after seeing someone inside, killing Jefferson, police said.

In the body-camera video of the fatal shooting, Dean can be heard yelling "Put your hands up, show me your hands" less than four seconds before firing a shot into the home. Along with the video, police also released photos of a gun that was found inside the house but offered no information as to whether the firearm was found near Jefferson when she was shot. Officers did not park their patrol vehicles in front of Jefferson's home or knock at her door when they responded.