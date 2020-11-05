Despite Demonstrations In Some Cities, There Was No Widespread Election Unrest

As the nation waited for officials in battleground states to finish counting the votes on Wednesday, sporadic clashes and demonstrations popped up in some cities across the country, although the streets remained mostly free of the widespread unrest some had feared.

In Oregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the National Guard after a march through downtown Portland turned destructive and violent. Humvees and soldiers in military uniforms sped through streets strewn with broken glass from smashed shop windows. Officials said at least 10 people were arrested, including one man who was suspected of throwing a molotov cocktail at police officers. The man was also carrying a rifle, knife, an improvised explosive device and was wearing a tactical vest, a police spokesperson said.

In downtown Phoenix, a crowd of about 200 demonstrators supporting President Donald Trump gathered outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center where workers were furiously counting ballots. After some in the crowd brandished guns, sheriff’s deputies blocked off the building’s entrance and stood guard.

“Count the votes,” the crowd shouted, as well as: “We want Trump.”

The crowd was rallied to the county building by pro-Trump media personality Mike Cernovich and Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, who urged followers on social media to head into the county to assure all ballots were counted. The call to action came as Arizona became one of the final battlegrounds in the presidential election, one where the outcome was still in doubt with just a handful of outstanding ballots left to count.

Livestreams showed some protesters carrying rifles as law enforcement began to form a line to prevent anyone from walking in. The crowd remained peaceful, but additional deputies were reportedly brought into the building and journalists who were inside the building were escorted out through another exit because of the size of the crowd.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department would answer questions from BuzzFeed News on whether the decision to clear the building was due to safety concerns.

Demonstrators called on Trump supporters to return to the building Thursday.

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 elections. To help keep this news free, become a member.

