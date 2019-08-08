The Mother Of The El Paso Shooting Suspect Called Police Worried About His Gun Before The Attack

People pray at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting in El Paso.

The alarmed mother of the El Paso mass shooting suspect called police about her son just weeks before dozens of people were killed at a Walmart, an attorney for the family confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Worried about Patrick Crusius owning an AK-style rifle, the 21-year-old's mother phoned the Allen Police Department, attorneys Chris and R. Jack Ayres, who are currently representing the Crusius family, told CNN.

The suspect's mother, attorneys said, was concerned about his lack of experience and maturity in owning the weapon.

It's unclear if it was the same weapon used in Saturday's attack.

Chris Ayres confirmed the call to BuzzFeed News but declined to provide additional details. Attorneys told the network the suspect's mother spoke with a public safety officer about her concern, but was told that the gun was legally purchased and Crusius was allowed to own the rifle.

A resident of Allen, authorities say Crusius drove more than 600 miles across Texas to El Paso to launch his deadly attack on Saturday. Allen police officials did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.