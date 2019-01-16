A Witness Testified That "El Chapo" Paid Former Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto A $100 Million Bribe

The bribe was allegedly paid shortly after Enrique Peña Nieto was elected president so that "El Chapo" could come out of hiding, a witness testified in court.

Jane Rosenburg / Reuters Alex Cifuentes, a close associate of the accused Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán (right) is seen testifying in this courtroom sketch in Brooklyn's federal court in New York.

Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the notorious Mexican cartel leader, paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, a close associate of the infamous drug lord testified in US federal court Tuesday. The testimony was made by Alex Cifuentes, a convicted drug trafficker who worked for Guzmán as part of the Sinaloa cartel, and became so close that he described himself as the drug lord's "right-hand man, his left-hand man." From 2007 to 2013, Cifuentes reportedly worked for Guzmán, including spending years in Sinaloa's Sierra Madre mountains, moving from one location to another as they evaded capture. In the early days of the trial, Guzmán's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, had hinted to allegations of corruption and bribery at the highest levels of Mexico's government, but Tuesday was the first time details of an alleged bribe being made to Peña Nieto were made in the Brooklyn courtroom. "Mr. Guzmán paid a bribe of $100 million to President Peña Nieto?" Lichtman asked Cifuentes, according to the New York Times.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP

"Yes," Cifuentes responded. Corruption between powerful drug cartels and Mexico's government has long been an issue, but Cifuentes's allegation, if true, would link it to the highest reaches of power. Cifuentes also listed off alleged bribes to other members of the government, including generals and law enforcement, to either give the Sinaloa cartel immunity or persuade officials to go after its rivals. According to Cifuentes, Peña Nieto and Guzmán touched base sometime around 2012 after the election. Cifuentes testified that Peña Nieto asked for $250 million, but that Guzmán eventually paid around $100 million so that he could come out of hiding. Lichtman also asked Cifuentes, who was arrested in 2013 and became a cooperating witness for the US, about an alleged bribe to former Mexican President Felipe Calderón in 2008 by a rival cartel, the Beltrán Leyva brothers. However, Cifuentes, who had told US authorities in a previous interview about the alleged kickback, said in court Tuesday he didn't remember. Calderón responded to the exchange in court via Twitter, pointing out Cifuentes's alleged lapse in memory. “To the question from the attorney of Joaquin Guzmán to the witness Cifuentes, if the Beltrán Leyva had given me money, the witness twice denied it,” he wrote. “To make it clear.” Cifuentes was part of a Colombian family drug cartel that eventually developed deep ties to the Sinaloa cartel. In his opening statement, Lichtman tried to paint Guzmán as a scapegoat, alleging that bribes to high-ranking Mexican officials had kept the real leaders of the cartel free from custody.

Henry Romero / Reuters