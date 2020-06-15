Six eBay Staffers Allegedly Sent Porn, A Bloody Pig Mask, And Cockroaches To A Couple Who Criticized Them

A group of eBay executives targeted and allegedly terrorized a middle-aged couple for months because they were angry over critical articles the pair wrote in a newsletter, federal prosecutors said Monday.

As part of the harassment, the six eBay employees allegedly sent the couple disturbing packages, harassed them online, and broke into their garage to install a GPS device on their car.

When police began to look into the claims of harassment of the Natick, Massachusetts, couple, US Attorney Andrew Lelling said, the now-former eBay employees then tried to derail the criminal investigation and, at one point, began to compile a list of people to possibly frame for the crimes.

"eBay executives were not merely unhappy with the couple's coverage — they were enraged," Lelling said at a press conference on Monday. "The result, as alleged in the complaint, is a systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple in Natick with the goal of deterring them from writing bad things online about eBay."

As part of the intimidation campaign, the eBay staff allegedly sent the couple, who were not named by prosecutors, a mask of a bloody pig's face, live cockroaches, a book about how to deal with a spouse's death, and pornography that was delivered to a neighbor's home, but in the couple's name.

"This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple," Lelling said.

On Monday, the US Attorney's office in Massachusetts unveiled a 68-page complaint against James Baugh, former senior director of safety and security; David Harville, former director of global resiliency; Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence; Stephanie Stockwell, former manager of eBay's global intelligence center; Veronica Zea, former intelligence analyst who worked as a contractor; and Brian Gilbert, former senior manager of special operations for eBay's global security team and former captain at the Santa Clara police department.

They were all charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

In a statement, eBay said it was first notified by law enforcement about the investigation in August 2019, but did not make any public comments about it because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.