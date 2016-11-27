BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Google Maps Shows "Dump Tower" In A Search For NYC's Trump Tower

news

Google Maps Shows "Dump Tower" In A Search For NYC's Trump Tower

The president-elect's home in New York was labeled as "Dump Tower" instead of its rightful name.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 27, 2016, at 11:37 a.m. ET

Posted on November 26, 2016, at 8:24 p.m. ET

Screenshot / Via google.com

Trump Tower, the New York home of President-elect Donald Trump and headquarters for his campaign and transition team, has been showing up as "Dump Tower" in Google Maps.

The high-rise along New York's 5th Avenue has been a hot spot for tourists during the campaign and has become a sort of fortress after Trump won the election, with the Secret Service moving in to secure the area for the future 45th President.

But the building was still susceptible online.

The virtual vandalism was caught by people on social media Saturday afternoon, generating a wide net of reactions from supporters and opponents online.

DUMP TOWER! 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
GEEZY @GRYKING

DUMP TOWER! 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@realDonaldTrump @SarahPalinUSA Interesting to note how mean and petty Google is labeling Trump Tower as Dump Tower on Google Maps app!
Tedandfran @TedGianoutsos

@realDonaldTrump @SarahPalinUSA Interesting to note how mean and petty Google is labeling Trump Tower as Dump Tower on Google Maps app!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
High five to the Google Maps genius who changed T***p Tower to its rightful name, Dump Tower
Lesley Abravanel @lesleyabravanel

High five to the Google Maps genius who changed T***p Tower to its rightful name, Dump Tower

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rigged! @google Maps shows Trump Tower as "Dump Tower"
Evan Smith @evanasmith

Rigged! @google Maps shows Trump Tower as "Dump Tower"

Reply Retweet Favorite

It wasn't the first time that a location on Google Maps has become vulnerable to some sort of malicious online defacement.

In May 2015, users on Google Maps would be directed to the White House if they searched for "N

***
***
***
a House."

Earlier that year, Google had announced that it would no longer allow public edits to maps after a series of "Incidents," but described the White House issue as some sort of "vandalism."

It was unclear how the change to Trump Tower was made.

By 5:40 p.m. PST, Trump Tower turned up by its correct name when searching for it on Google Maps.

However, the location was still labeled as "Dump Tower" in a search of the area.

Screenshot / Via google.com

Contacted by BuzzFeed News, a Google spokesperson said, "Some inappropriate names were surfacing in Google Maps that should not be, and we apologize for any offense this may have caused. Our teams immediately took action and have fixed the issue."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT