Google Maps Shows "Dump Tower" In A Search For NYC's Trump Tower

The president-elect's home in New York was labeled as "Dump Tower" instead of its rightful name.

Trump Tower, the New York home of President-elect Donald Trump and headquarters for his campaign and transition team, has been showing up as "Dump Tower" in Google Maps.

The high-rise along New York's 5th Avenue has been a hot spot for tourists during the campaign and has become a sort of fortress after Trump won the election, with the Secret Service moving in to secure the area for the future 45th President.

But the building was still susceptible online.

The virtual vandalism was caught by people on social media Saturday afternoon, generating a wide net of reactions from supporters and opponents online.