Donald Trump Jr. Tested Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Trump, an outspoken advocate for his father's campaign who often appears at packed Trump rallies across the country, tested positive earlier this week.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," his spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump is the latest member of the first family to test positive in a pandemic that has claimed more than 250,000 lives in the US so far.

In October, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, tested positive for the virus. The president was briefly hospitalized.

Other members of the president's close circle have also tested positive this year, including adviser Hope Hicks.

According to the spokesperson, the president's son was not experiencing symptoms as of Friday evening.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said.

