Department Of Justice To Start Collecting Data On Deadly Police Shootings

There is currently no national standard to how police collect or make public data about officer-involved shootings.

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced that it will begin collecting data on police shootings across the US next year in an effort to provide a more complete picture of how use of force affects local communities.

Though the program will not collect data from all law enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the pilot program will include the country's biggest police departments, as well as the FBI and other federal agencies.

"Accurate and comprehensive data on the use of force by law enforcement is essential to an informed and productive discussions about community-police discussions," Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in the statement.

The program was announced after a series of high-profile officer-involved shootings, especially of black men, have increased public scrutiny over police shooting investigations and accountability.