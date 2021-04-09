Here’s How Celebrities Are Mourning The Death Of DMX

Rappers, actors, and sports stars are among those honoring DMX after the growl-voiced rapper’s death was announced Friday.

DMX, whose given name was Earl Simmons, burst onto the scene in the late ’90s with the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" and “Get at Me Dog,” from his album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

DMX was hospitalized last week after a heart attack and was reported to be in critical condition for days. On Friday, news of his death quickly spread and drew tributes from celebrities like Wesley Snipes, Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper, and LeBron James, who recognized the rapper’s rugged, hardcore music style.