Here’s How Celebrities Are Mourning The Death Of DMX
Wesley Snipes, LeBron James, and Ice Cube are among those mourning the death of the rapper who created the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”
Rappers, actors, and sports stars are among those honoring DMX after the growl-voiced rapper’s death was announced Friday.
DMX, whose given name was Earl Simmons, burst onto the scene in the late ’90s with the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" and “Get at Me Dog,” from his album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.
DMX was hospitalized last week after a heart attack and was reported to be in critical condition for days. On Friday, news of his death quickly spread and drew tributes from celebrities like Wesley Snipes, Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper, and LeBron James, who recognized the rapper’s rugged, hardcore music style.
Actors Halle Berry and Viola Davis both offered prayers and love to his family.
James referred to DMX as a legend.
But DMX’s death was probably most felt among rappers, artists, and musicians, many of whom spoke about the impact he had on hip-hop.
“Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie,” said Ice-T. “Tooooo Fn young to go.”
Ice Cube also praised DMX, tweeting a cartoon rendering of DMX in full samurai armor.
“Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX,” Ice Cube wrote.
“Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT,” Missy Elliott wrote. “This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON.”
More contemporary artists also honored the 50-year-old rapper, including Chance the Rapper, Aminé, and Russ Vitale, who called DMX “one of my favorite rappers ever.”
“The impact will never be forgotten,” he wrote.
