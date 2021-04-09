 Skip To Content
Here’s How Celebrities Are Mourning The Death Of DMX

Wesley Snipes, LeBron James, and Ice Cube are among those mourning the death of the rapper who created the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 9, 2021, at 3:45 p.m. ET

David Goldman / AP

Rappers, actors, and sports stars are among those honoring DMX after the growl-voiced rapper’s death was announced Friday.

DMX, whose given name was Earl Simmons, burst onto the scene in the late ’90s with the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" and “Get at Me Dog,” from his album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

DMX was hospitalized last week after a heart attack and was reported to be in critical condition for days. On Friday, news of his death quickly spread and drew tributes from celebrities like Wesley Snipes, Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper, and LeBron James, who recognized the rapper’s rugged, hardcore music style.

Rest in power brother 🙏🏿 #DMX
WS @wesleysnipes

Rest in power brother 🙏🏿 #DMX

Twitter: @wesleysnipes

Actors Halle Berry and Viola Davis both offered prayers and love to his family.

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.
Halle Berry @halleberry

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.

Twitter: @halleberry
RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛
Viola Davis @violadavis

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛

Twitter: @violadavis

James referred to DMX as a legend.

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕
LeBron James @KingJames

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕

Twitter: @KingJames

But DMX’s death was probably most felt among rappers, artists, and musicians, many of whom spoke about the impact he had on hip-hop.

“Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie,” said Ice-T. “Tooooo Fn young to go.”

Ice Cube also praised DMX, tweeting a cartoon rendering of DMX in full samurai armor.

“Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX,” Ice Cube wrote.

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu
ICE T @FINALLEVEL

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu

Twitter: @FINALLEVEL
Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX
Ice Cube @icecube

Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX

Twitter: @icecube

“Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT,” Missy Elliott wrote. “This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON.”

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON &amp; your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family &amp; friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾
Missy Elliott @MissyElliott

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON &amp; your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family &amp; friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾

Twitter: @MissyElliott

More contemporary artists also honored the 50-year-old rapper, including Chance the Rapper, Aminé, and Russ Vitale, who called DMX “one of my favorite rappers ever.”

“The impact will never be forgotten,” he wrote.

Rest in Heaven DMX
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

Rest in Heaven DMX

Twitter: @chancetherapper
sad day in music man, long live DMX
Aminé @heyamine

sad day in music man, long live DMX

Twitter: @heyamine
Rest In Peace #DMX https://t.co/MnTtndXWV9
Tom Morello @tmorello

Rest In Peace #DMX https://t.co/MnTtndXWV9

Twitter: @tmorello
RIP DMX 😔😔😔 one of my favorite rappers ever. The impact will never be forgotten !!
RUSS @russdiemon

RIP DMX 😔😔😔 one of my favorite rappers ever. The impact will never be forgotten !!

Twitter: @russdiemon


